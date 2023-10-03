How to dry clothes quickly and easily in an apartment: tips

Drying clothes on batteries is a common practice. However, this can be harmful to your health and furniture.

When clothes are dried on a battery, a large amount of moisture accumulates in the air. This can lead to mold and mildew, which are harmful to health. In addition, moisture can damage furniture, including parquet and wooden doors.

UAportal will tell you how to dry clothes safely in an apartment. If you do not have a balcony or a dryer, you can use the following tips:

Increase the spin cycle on the washing machine. Less damp laundry dries faster.

Hang clothes in a non-residential room.

Open the windows to ventilate the room and avoid creating a moisture glut.

Straighten the laundry as much as possible. Excess water may remain in the folds.

If the temperature outside is below freezing, you can dry the laundry in the cold. Frost is even good for the fabric - it "kills" bacteria and fungi. When the laundry is frozen, do not break it or fold it before it thaws, otherwise you will damage the fabric structure. If you want to keep your laundry from freezing in the cold, add a little salt to the washing machine compartment during the wash.

