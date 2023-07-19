How to deal with daytime sleepiness: top 6 useful tips to keep you awake

People often feel drowsy during the day. This can be the result of a lack of sleep, chronic fatigue, vitamin deficiencies or a sedentary lifestyle.

This condition negatively affects productivity and well-being. But there are several ways to deal with it.

Drink a caffeinated beverage

Coffee or soda can make you feel better during the day, but you should avoid the drink in the evening, as it can make it harder to fall asleep.

Sugary snacks can give you extra energy

However, don't go overboard as it can negatively affect your health. The best choice would be natural yogurt with nuts, carrots or cream cheese.

Video of the day

Exercise will help you revitalize and fill your body with energy

Even if you don't feel like it, try to force yourself to do it and you will immediately feel the drowsiness disappear.

Avoid drinking alcohol and smoking

These bad habits disrupt your sleep and prevent your body from resting at night.

Remember that lack of hydration can also make you feel tired and drowsy. So remember to drink enough fluids throughout the day.

If you spend a lot of time on your computer or phone, take a short break. Spending a long time in front of a screen can cause fatigue. Close your eyes for a few seconds to let them rest.

Take a few deep breaths. This will increase the level of oxygen in the blood, lower your heart rate and improve blood circulation. This method will give the body energy and strength.

Put one hand on your stomach just below your ribs and the other on your chest, take a deep breath through your nose and let your stomach protrude. The chest should not move. Breathe out through pursed lips as if you were whistling. Repeat this 10 times.

One of the easiest ways to avoid drowsiness is to wash with cold water. This method will instantly invigorate you.

Read also: Experts tell you how to fall asleep in 2 minutes if you wake up at night

To avoid drowsiness during the day, it is important to get a good night's sleep.

When you go to bed, avoid using gadgets, reading books or arguing with your partner. This can lead to insomnia and you will feel tired in the morning.

If you constantly have trouble sleeping, set a consistent wake-up time. Go to bed and wake up at the same time. This will help your body adjust to regular and healthy sleep.

Gradually shift your bedtime to earlier. Try going to bed 15 minutes earlier every night for four nights. Then stick to the set time all the time.

As a reminder, we've already written about how to improve sleep quality.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!