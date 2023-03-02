Most quality laundry detergents will handle all kinds of stains on clothes easily, but beet stains are not so easy to remove. It's easier to remove beetroot juice from white clothes by adding bleach, but if you've smeared clothes made from colored fabrics, bleach can eat away the color.

There are several popular "folk" ways to remove beet stain from fabric. For example, salt, alcohol or vodka can help. Read on how to do that.

If you wash the stain with vodka or alcohol, then pour the liquid on the stain and leave it for 20-30 minutes. Then rinse the stain and rub it with laundry soap, and put it in the washing machine.

Vinegar or citric acid will help get rid of beet stains. Dilute one of these substances with warm water and apply to the stain. However, be careful not to leave the solution on the stain for longer than 5 minutes because it will start to corrode the paint on the clothes as well. When this method works, rinse off the stain with warm water and put the item in the washing machine.

A few more tips:

Heat 20 ml of vodka, add 3 g of lemon, apply to the stain for half an hour, rinse.

For white fabric - apply 5% ammonia solution to the stain and leave it for 20 minutes, rinse with cold water. Then apply hydrogen peroxide to the stain, wipe off the stain, and rinse under running water.

A solution of equal parts glycerine and egg yolks can also neutralize the stain. These substances should be mixed and applied to the stain, hold it for 15-25 minutes and wash it off.

Milk also removes beet stains. Pour it into a bowl and soak a part of the garment with a stain in it for 30 minutes, then rinse well with washing powder or detergent.

Dishwashing detergent can help remove beetroot juice from fabrics of all colors. Drop it on the stain, rub it into to make a foam and leave it on for 15 minutes, then wash it off with warm water.

