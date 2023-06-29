Zucchini cake with herbs and garlic in minutes: an easy recipe

Zucchini can be fried, boiled, stewed, and baked. And you should also try the zucchini pancakes, the recipe for which we wrote earlier.

Today we offer you a recipe for zucchini cake with garlic and herbs. It is delicious, flavorful and healthy. If you want, you can put tomatoes between the cakes, so it will also turn out juicy.

Ingredients.

Medium-sized zucchini - 6 pcs.

Fresh tomatoes - 6 pcs.

Wheat flour - 6 tbsp.

Eggs - 3 pcs.

Garlic - 4 cloves

Dill - 5 sprigs

Mayonnaise or sour cream - 200 ml

Salt and ground black pepper - to taste

Oil for frying

How to cook

Wash the zucchini and cut off the ends. Grate them on a coarse grater.

Add salt and stir. When the zucchini juices, drain them into a separate bowl.

Wash the tomatoes and cut them into slices.

Squeeze the garlic and add to the sour cream or mayonnaise. Stir to combine.

Add the chopped dill, eggs, pepper and flour to the zucchini mixture and mix.

Put a small frying pan on to heat and add oil. When the oil is hot, start frying the zucchini cakes. Fry the zucchini cakes until golden brown on both sides.

Put the first layer on the dish, spread it with mayonnaise and garlic (or sour cream), and then put a layer of tomatoes. Thus, assemble the cake to the last layer.

Sprinkle the finished cake with herbs on top.

