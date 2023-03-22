Two magnetic storms will hit the Earth by the end of March: dangerous dates have been revealed

Two magnetic storms will hit the Earth by the end of March. One of them will be very strong.

Gismeteo's forecast says that the nearest one will begin this weekend and end only on Monday. Therefore, Ukrainians should be careful.

It is noted that on March 25, the intensity of the magnetic storm will reach 6 points - a moderate magnetic storm. The next day, geomagnetic activity will decrease. On Monday, March 27, the storm will end.

The second period of activity on Earth will take place at the end of March and will also last two days - March 30 and 31. This time, it will be less powerful and will reach 5 points, which is considered a magnetic storm of medium intensity.

Magnetic storms can cause disruptions to power grids, sensitive electronics, and radio communications. Experts are quite skeptical of claims that solar flares affect health. However, on such days, you should be more careful and monitor your health.

What to do to feel less affected by magnetic storms

Follow a few simple tips:

spend more time outdoors, go for a walk;

do not drink alcoholic beverages and fatty junk food;

eat more vegetables and fruits, drink clean water;

have a restful and stable sleep;

get enough rest;

take a contrast shower if there are no problems with blood vessels.

