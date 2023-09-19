For burgers and meat: a recipe for onion marmalade

This marmalade recipe from Shuba can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a month. Note: it only keeps for a long time if the jar is not opened.

Ingredients:

Onions - 1 kg

Refined sunflower oil - 4 tbsp

Thyme, sprig - 4 pcs

Balsamic vinegar - 2 tbsp

Sugar - 2 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Method of preparation:

Cut the onion (purple is better) into half rings. Heat a frying pan with oil and put the onions in.

Simmer the onion with salt under a closed lid until soft.

Add the thyme, balsamic vinegar and sugar, turn up the heat to high and evaporate all the liquid (about 1 hour).

Increase the heat and bring to a jam/marmalade state.

Put the finished marmalade in a sterilized jar and tighten the lid. Store in the refrigerator for about a month.

