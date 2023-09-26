Delicious and fragrant: a recipe for pear pie with ricotta

Pear pie with ricotta according to the recipe from Shuba is easy to prepare and turns out to be tender and flavourful.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 300 g

73% butter - 70 g

Chicken eggs - 1 pc

Baking powder - 16 g

Sugar - 100 g

Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

Powdered sugar - to taste

For the filling:

Ricotta cheese - 250 g

Pears - 2 pcs

Sugar - 50 g

Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

Lemon - 1/2 pc

The method of preparation:

1. Mix the flour, cold butter, sugar, baking powder, vanilla and egg until crumbly.

2. Put the mixture into a bowl, cover with cling film and leave in the fridge for 30 minutes.

3. Cut the pears into small pieces. Put the pieces in a bowl, add vanilla and the juice of half a lemon.

4. For the filling: mix the ricotta with the sugar, add the pear pieces and mix.

5. Line a 20 cm baking dish with parchment paper. Pour half of the crumbly mixture into the baking dish and press it down with your hands. Top with the ricotta and pear cream and smooth. Sprinkle the remaining crumbs on top. Spread it well over the surface without pressing it down too much.

6. Bake at 180°C for 40 minutes.

