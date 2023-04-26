Get rid of it now: these things in the house attract poverty

Some trinkets or ordinary things in the house bring bad luck and poverty. We should get rid of them immediately.

Such unfriendly objects have the ability to destroy lives. UAportal explains what kind of things we are talking about.

Other people's things

Other people's things can be a source of negative energy. The most dangerous are amulets and talismans which interfere with the normal circulation of energy in the house because they are foreign objects. However, this does not apply to things that you bought yourself or were given to you with good intentions.

Broken mirrors or dishes

Minor setbacks can become constant companions of the residents of a house where broken dishes or mirrors are kept. Such things should be thrown away immediately and taken out of the house.

A broken watch

A broken watch should either be repaired immediately or thrown away. A faulty mechanism causes failures in life and a "black streak".

An old broom

Old brooms bring energy waste into the house. Therefore, it is better not to save money on buying a new one if you do not want to have constant trouble.

Money and wallets

It is best to collect old coins or paper money in special albums. If you do this in an old wallet, the energy flows of money will simply be blocked.

It is worth reminding you that a wallet should be set up for cash flow and financial luck. If you put everything in it indiscriminately, you will create energy noise, which will scare away money.

