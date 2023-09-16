Ancient artefacts worth a million euros stolen from German museum

Unknown people have robbed an East Asian art museum in Cologne, Germany. The thieves stole nine pieces of historical Chinese porcelain worth about 1 million euros.

According to Arkeonews, they managed to enter the Museum of East Asian Art through a window and steal the items from the showcases. These items date back to the 16th-19th centuries.

"The nine pieces of ancient Chinese porcelain, valued at more than €1 million ($1,073 million), were mostly Chinese porcelain vases, plates and bowls made during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. Some of them were part of the museum's main collection," the statement said.

Three porcelain vases from the Qianlong period are also among the stolen items. They were created in Jingdezhen, the porcelain capital of China in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangxi, which was responsible for the best porcelain craftsmanship in the country during the Qing Dynasty.

Museum experts say the stolen items are well-documented and easy to identify.

