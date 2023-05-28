Italian bread in 30 minutes: how to make focaccia

Focaccia is an Italian bread that resembles pizza. It is made from yeast dough with various toppings such as tomatoes, herbs, and garlic.

Ingredients:

- flour - 500 g;

- sugar - 1.5 tsp;

- dry yeast - 1 tsp;

- salt - 1 tsp;

- water - 350-400 ml;

- vegetable oil - 30 ml.

For the filling:

- basil - 1 bunch;

- garlic - 2-3 cloves;

- oil - 2-3 tbsp;

- hard cheese - to taste;

- cherry tomatoes - 8-10 pcs;

- coarse salt.

Method of preparation:

1. Mix the flour, sugar and yeast. Add salt, water and mix. Then add the oil. Cover with plastic wrap and leave to rise for 1 hour. Remove the plastic wrap and roll the dough in the oil with your hands.

2. Form it into a ball and refrigerate for a day.

3. Take the dough out of the fridge and remove the plastic wrap. Cover the prepared mold with parchment and sprinkle with semolina.

4.Put the dough into the mold and using oiled hands, gently spread the dough over the mold and wait until it rises.

5. Filling: put all the filling ingredients on the dough, drizzle with olive oil.

6. Bake at 250°C for 20-30 minutes.

