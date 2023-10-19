There is growing evidence that consuming prebiotics, a type of fiber that stimulates gut bacteria, can contribute to a healthy gut microbiome. In particular, researchers have identified five foods with the highest prebiotic content.

These are dandelion greens, Jerusalem artichoke, garlic, leeks, and onions. This is reported by SCITECHDAILY.

In addition to supporting intestinal microbes, prebiotic-rich foods contain high amounts of fiber.

Prebiotics, which can be thought of as food for the microbiome, are different from probiotics, which contain live microorganisms. Both can potentially bring health benefits, but they work in different ways.

Foods containing wheat are lower on the list. Foods with little or no prebiotics are dairy products, eggs, oil, and meat.

According to researchers, a person needs to consume about half a small onion to get 5 grams of prebiotics.

