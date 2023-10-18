Research shows that goalkeepers perceive the world differently

The sports industry is upset with how little attention is paid to goalkeepers, this important but somewhat underrated position in soccer. A goalkeeper typically stands apart from other players, has different clothes and plays by different rules. And scientific studies confirm that goalkeepers perceive the world around them from a different perspective.

According to a study conducted by the Irish scientists, it turned out that goalkeepers have a special ability to process information compared to other non-playing soccer players and people. The study included a group of 60 participants, including professional soccer players - 20 goalkeepers and 20 field players, as well as 20 people who did not play soccer.

"Goalkeepers have to make thousands of very fast decisions based on limited or incomplete sensory information, unlike other soccer players," explains behavioral neuroscientist and former professional goalkeeper Michael Quinn of Dublin City University.

It is noted that goalkeepers have a greater ability to combine information from different sensory organs, which was confirmed by the results of this experiment. The participants of the experiment were tested on processing and integrating information from different sensors. The goalies found greater efficiency in multisensory processing, allowing them to more accurately and quickly estimate the timing of audiovisual cues.

According to the results, goalkeepers also found less interaction between visual and auditory stimuli, indicating their tendency to compartmentalize sensory cues.

Researchers are now debating whether this particular multisensory processing is a result of goalkeeping or could be the basis for choosing this position at a young age. Soccer goalkeepers have to react super-fast to things happening on the field, such as the sound of the ball being kicked and its movement in the air, depending on where they are on the field and what tasks are in front of them.

The researchers plan further study, including other positions in soccer, such as striker and central defender, to determine possible differences in multisensory processing in players in different positions.

This work may shed light on why goalkeepers are exceptional players on the field and how their particular skills affect their play.

