Scare them away with a banana: How to get rid of ants in the vegetable garden and garden

The appearance of ants on the site does not leave anyone indifferent, especially those who take care of their garden. It can be really difficult to remove these insects, and often purchased chemical products or folk methods are used for this purpose, such as wrapping tree trunks with synthetic winterizer.

Nevertheless, you can get rid of ants with a simple and effective folk method, which includes the use of boric acid and banana peels, the Telegraph writes.

Boric acid is known for its high effectiveness against ants. But in order for this substance to be really effective, it needs to be presented in the form of a bait. Banana peel will help with this.

The method of action is quite simple:

Cut the banana peel into small pieces. Sprinkle a small amount of boric acid on them. Wait for a while until the peel is soaked in the substance.

After that, scatter these "poisoned" fruit residues in the places where ants usually live on your property.

The ants will not only eat the "tempting" peel, but will also bring it to their accomplices. Thus, the poisoned material will spread throughout the entire ant hill. This will allow you to get rid of these insects with a heavy hand, quickly and efficiently.

