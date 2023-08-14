Ruin your look: five things you shouldn't include in your wardrobe

Ukrainian designer Andre Tan has named 5 wardrobe items that are out of fashion and can spoil a woman's appearance and even add age.

Knitted T-shirts

The designer especially pays attention to such things with Greek motifs, with sleeves and made of synthetics.

How to replace them?

This wardrobe item can be replaced with a basic white T-shirt, a striped sweatshirt, and vests for the naked body.

Blouses with jabot, roses, bat sleeves.

How to replace them?

Classic shirts.

Tops with sewn basque skirts

The designer points out that this top looks especially bad with a pencil skirt.

How to replace it?

Light, loose skirts made of natural fabrics.

Skinny jeans

There are variations of these models that can be worn. But they should be free of scuffs and holes in the knees.

What to replace them with?

Mom jeans or straight jeans.

T-shirts with bright patterns

Cats, lions, crowns and other bright designs are no longer in trend.

How to replace them?

Basic T-shirts or T-shirts with elegant prints or small designs.

