Spoil your appliances: what foods should not be put in the fridge

In the summer, when it is hot, refrigerators and freezers have to work at their best, and even some products can cause breakdowns.

UAportal advises you to be careful and follow some rules that will help you avoid unpleasant situations.

One of the most common mistakes is to put hot or even warm food directly into the fridge. Before putting food in it, it should cool down to room temperature. Ignoring this rule can lead to an overload of the compressor, which, in turn, can lead to a breakdown of the fridge, and you will end up with expensive repairs. Therefore, you should be careful and wait for the food to set.

However, storing food at room temperature for a long time is also not justified, especially in summer. However, there are methods that can help you cool your food faster. One option is to pour them into cold dishes and put them in the fridge. Another way is to put the pan with the warm food in a bowl of cold water, changing the water several times. This will help speed up the cooling process and preserve the food.

Also, avoid loading the freezer with a large amount of unfrozen food at once. If you want to freeze fruit or berries, do so gradually. Loading the freezer compartment with too much food will push the compressor to its limits, which can shorten its lifespan.

Finally, if your fridge or freezer does break down, you should not try to fix it yourself unless you are an expert in appliance repair. It is better to contact a qualified technician to avoid further problems and save your appliances.

As a reminder, aluminium foil should not be used when defrosting freezers.

