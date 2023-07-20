Ruining your washing machine: why you shouldn't put washing liquid in the detergent compartment

Most of us, when we wash our clothes with liquid liquids or gels, pour them into the washing machine, where we normally put the detergent. However, this habit can cause the washing machine to deteriorate and start to smell unpleasant.

According to some experts, this is not the best way to use laundry detergent, as laundry gel is usually concentrated and very thick, which means that its residue is not rinsed out in the powder compartment and remains in the washing system. Over time, this will cause the laundry detergent to start to mould and produce an unpleasant odour.

In fact, it's better to pour the laundry liquid into a cap and throw it into the washing machine drum with your laundry, experts say.

"For best results, it is recommended that you put the washing liquid in the cap and put it in the drum with your laundry. This will help ensure that your laundry gets a good wash," the report says.

Here are some additional tips for using laundry detergent:

Use a washing liquid that is designed for your type of washing machine.

Read the instructions on the bottle before use.

Do not overuse the amount of washing liquid.

Pour the washing liquid into the cap and put it into the drum of the washing machine with the laundry.

Clean your washing machine regularly, especially the detergent compartment.

