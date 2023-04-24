They use 'Syrian tactics': Malyar comments on the situation in Bakhmut

Ukrainian defenders continue to heroically hold back the occupiers in one of the hottest spots of the frontline - the Bakhmut sector. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar told what is happening at the front.

According to her, the occupants are using the so-called "Syrian tactics" in their attempts to occupy Bakhmut. This strategy includes the complete destruction of buildings, Malyar wrote on Telegram.

The Deputy Minister of Defense noted that attempts by Russian troops to advance are observed in the Maryinka, Avdiivka, and Bakhmut directions. At the same time, the occupiers failed to break through the defense in the Liman sector and their activity decreased.

Video of the day

Read also: The Ministry of Defense explained who can talk about the Ukrainian Armed Forces counteroffensive

Malyar noted that in the Bakhmut sector, the enemy wants to push Ukrainian defenders out of their positions in Bakhmut.

"Using the so-called "Syrian tactics" of total destruction of buildings and structures, the enemy sometimes advances at the expense of destroyed objects. At the same time, our defenders are carrying out active assault operations and preventing the enemy from taking control of the city. Moreover, the enemy is constantly storming the outskirts of Bakhmut," she explained.

As a reminder, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, announced a major counteroffensive in the spring of 2023.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!