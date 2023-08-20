Use salt: how to wash white clothes

Summer is always about lightness and brightness, and white clothes become an integral part of this season. However, caring for them can be a challenge for many.

UAportal will tell you about some life hacks that will help preserve the whiteness of things. In particular, a special place belongs to salt. This natural remedy can be a real lifesaver for your white wardrobe.

Salt will be your best ally when washing both white clothes and bedding. Experienced housewives already know that this technique keeps white clothes saturated and prevents them from turning gray or yellow. Salt will also help the fibers of the clothes to get rid of powder residues, which will help to preserve the integrity of the colors. Half a glass of salt, simply poured into the drum of the washing machine, will add softness to the water and improve the quality of the wash.

In addition, we recommend using laundry detergent with salt. This versatile mix is able to cope with odors, stains and germs, while maintaining color saturation. It's worth remembering that although salt is an excellent powder enhancer, you shouldn't overuse it - one spoonful is enough.

As a reminder, we have already written how to remove bleach stains from clothes.

