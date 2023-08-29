Use fire-resistant materials and keep an eye on the wiring: experts gave 5 tips on how to protect your home from fire

Every year, a significant number of fires are recorded that are caused by banal mistakes or lack of compliance with fire safety rules. However, every owner has the opportunity to protect their property from fire and prevent a fire, reports Pixel inform.

Ways to protect property from fire

Don't skimp on building materials. When building or repairing, choose fire-resistant and safe materials. Keep an eye on the condition of the electrical wiring. Its malfunction is one of the most common causes of fire. Pay attention to the rules for handling household gas. Gas leakage can occur not only from the stove, but also from a gas column or cylinder. Pay special attention to the fireplace or stove area. Use suitable materials such as fireplace, metal or porcelain stoneware to cover the area around the heater. Thoroughly clear the balcony of unnecessary items. If a cigarette falls on the balcony, there is a risk of a fire that may be difficult to extinguish.

