Use less eyeliner: practical tips for applying makeup

For beginners, the world of cosmetics can be overwhelming and confusing. UAportal has prepared a list of makeup tips that are easy to follow.

Apply the foundation correctly

Foundation is the foundation of any makeup look, so it's very important to apply it correctly. Using a brush or sponge, apply foundation evenly all over your face, making sure to blend it into your neck and hairline to achieve a flawless result. If you have oily skin, use a powder to set your foundation so that it doesn't slide off your face.

Don't overdo it with eyeliner

Eyeliner can be a tricky product to use, especially if you're a beginner. Start by using a pencil and apply it close to your lash line, remembering to smudge it for a more natural look. Avoid applying too much eyeliner as it can make your eyes appear smaller rather than more prominent.

Use lip liner to emphasize the contour

Lipstick is an indispensable tool for creating a defined and polished lip look. Choose a lip liner that matches the lipstick shade and use it to outline the lip contour before filling in the lipstick. This will help prevent smudging and also make your lips look fuller.

