Commonly considered mere garbage by other gardeners, coniferous litter can actually be an important source of fertilizer for your garden. This article will reveal how you can properly use coniferous litter to benefit plants.

Pine needles contain a large amount of nutrients and vitamins, and, more importantly, they can be stored for a long time without much effort, writes the website noviydoctor. You can collect pine needles and store them in cloth bags in a well-ventilated area. These needles can be used to create not only infusions and decoctions but also fertilizers.

If you plan to make compost from small coniferous twigs, you need to be prepared for the fact that it may take about two years and require constant ventilation. However, you will definitely be pleased with the result. You will receive a very nutritious fertilizer, rich in essential oils, phytoncides and other substances that help nourish plants and repel pests.

In addition, coniferous litter can be used to create vertical beds. To do this, you need to make a special box, the size of which meets your needs. Fill it with prepared coniferous needles located at the bottom of the box and cover it with a thin layer of ash. Then add dry leaves, old grass, straw, and vegetable tops.

The layer of coniferous litter should leave about 20-30 centimeters of free space at the top of the box. This space is filled with normal nutritious soil from your garden. The best time to create such beds is in the fall.

