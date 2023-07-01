July 2023 will be a time of strength testing for some zodiac signs, as problems will arise in relationships with the other half that will call into question the future of the couple. If the parties don't learn to find compromises, a breakup is inevitable.

According to astrologers, Aries, Gemini and Scorpio are at risk. They need to be patient and learn not only to listen but also to hear their partner and to solve their problems together.

Aries

They may will feel trapped in a relationship that has become so routine that feelings have faded. Moreover, Aries will begin to suspect their significant other of cheating. They need to sit down and talk openly about everything, rather than attacking each other with reproaches.

Gemini

Events will occur that will force Gemini to look at their soulmate differently, in a negative light. It's high time them to sort out their feelings, and if the relationship has become toxic and both are unhappy, it's time to break up.

Scorpio

Scorpios will be tormented by some ambiguity in the relationship, as they have long suspected their partner of infidelity, but have not dared to talk about it. Quarrels in July may cross the line after which it will be impossible to be together.

