They were thought to be extinct: rare carnivorous beetles attack an island in the UK (video, photos)

A rare species of meat-eating beetle, Dermestes Undulatus, who were thought to be extint in 2020, has been discovered in the UK.

According to mirror.co.uk, these frugivorous beetles from the leatherback family were spotted on the island of Flat Holm in Wales. Dermestes Undulatus feed on the skin, flesh and bones of animals.

Read also: A deadly apple snail has been found in a state in the US (photo)

"This story is not for the squeamish because the bugs feed on animal corpses. Dermestes literally means skin-eaters. They are a real headache for museums, but are very useful in forensic science as they help determine the age of remains," commented Flat Holm spokeswoman Sarah Morgan on the find.

The main mystery is how the insects returned to the UK because they have not been seen there for three years. Experts have suggested that the, could have been brought to the island in Bristol Bay by seagulls from France along with animal remains.

Biologists were comforted by the appearance of beetles, as Flat Hill is declared a friendly territory for bees, as well as many rare species of insects and animals. In particular, it is home to a colony of clovers, whose numbers are rapidly declining in Europe. Also on the island live brittle spindles - legless lizards that are in danger of extinction.

Recall, in Brazil, hunters assured that they found a chupacabra. They showed a video of their victim, stating that it was a "vampire".

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram-channel!