Their relationship is doomed: the zodiac sign couples who will not be able to be together are named

While some people are literally drawn to each other and everything works out right away, others find it very difficult to build a happy relationship. Astrologers say that the fact is that zodiac signs have a huge impact on how a person expresses themselves in love. In total, there are six couples who are not destined to be happy together.

Aries and Capricorn

At first glance, Aries and Capricorn are very similar zodiac signs. They love competition, are extremely demanding and stubborn. However, Aries is a truly spontaneous person who hates routine, is in constant motion, and sees life as an adventure. Capricorns love stability, they need it to be happy. It is very difficult for Aries and Capricorn to build a harmonious relationship because of their different priorities.

Video of the day

Taurus and Sagittarius

One of the worst zodiacal combinations is Taurus and Sagittarius. For Taurus, traditions are an extremely important element of life, he puts them first. The relationships they enter into are permanent, even if they don't feel comfortable in them. Sagittarius is a fiery zodiac sign that prioritizes freedom. They need a lot of freedom to have fun and travel. They have a hard time communicating with each other because they want different things from life.

Gemini and Virgo

These zodiac signs are really smart, but in very different ways. Virgos are well-read intellectuals, while Gemini are naturally insightful. Gemini is in constant need of company and entertainment. Virgos prefer solitude. Gemini is extremely impatient, so they usually break up with Virgo.

Cancer and Aquarius

Cancer and Aquarius have a huge emotional gap. Cancer is one of the most sensitive and emotional signs in the zodiac. He needs a lot of affection and tenderness. Aquarians are primarily individualists, and they can't cope without having time for themselves. Family dedication is not for them, they have big plans for the future. In a relationship, both of these signs will suffocate, Cancer will sacrifice their priorities for Aquarius, and Aquarius will feel oppressed by Cancer.

Leo and Scorpio

At first glance, the relationship between Leo and Scorpio seems really promising. After all, they are full of spontaneity. However, behind all this lies some really toxic behavior. Both of these signs like to be in control. There will be no compromises in this relationship, while any disputes will be very difficult to end and will sooner or later lead to a breakup.

Libra and Pisces

Libra and Pisces are united not only by physical beauty, but also by charm that captivates everyone around them. However, these signs are extremely indecisive, which negatively affects their relationship. They both need a lot of attention, they always want to be loved, which translates into mutual jealousy of each other. Libra and Pisces cannot create a long-term relationship.

As UAportal reported earlier, astrologers have named the two most evil zodiac signs that are capable of terrible revenge.

At the same time, there are people who easily manage others and reach great heights in their careers. They have all the leadership qualities, gain authority in society and earn a lot, which allows them to be called the best leaders.

Astrologers also identify four zodiac signs that do not like people. Their social circle is very narrow, they are in no hurry to let others into their world, and they seem quite withdrawn.