Sparkling low-alcohol drink: how to make homemade kvass on flour
In the summer heat, you always want to cool off. We suggest doing so with a homemade drink. We're talking about flour kvass, a sparkling, fermented, low-alcohol and slightly carbonated golden-brown drink.
The recipe for flour kvass was shared by Shuba. It was noted that this is a natural drink with a low alcohol content (maximum 1.2%), which is prepared with a few available ingredients and in just 20 minutes.
Kvass can be enjoyed on its own, especially in the summer to combat the heat. Or you can use it as a base for various dishes, such as okroshka.
Ingredients you will need:
- Water - 2.5 liters.
- Rye flour - 150 g.
- Wheat flour - 150 g.
- Sugar - 200 g.
- Raisins - 50 g.
- Orange (zest) - 2 tbsp.
Preparation:
- In a 4-5 liter saucepan, add rye and wheat flour, water (500 ml of warm boiled water), and sugar, mix well.
- Add the raisins and stir. Cover the pot with several layers of cheesecloth and leave it to ferment for a day.
- After a day, lightly dry the orange zest, cut into strips, in the oven for 8-10 minutes. Add the candied fruit to the pot, cover with cheesecloth, and leave for another day.
- Strain the finished kvass and store in the refrigerator or cellar for 3-4 days.
Enjoy!
