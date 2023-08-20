Sparkling low-alcohol drink: how to make homemade kvass on flour

In the summer heat, you always want to cool off. We suggest doing so with a homemade drink. We're talking about flour kvass, a sparkling, fermented, low-alcohol and slightly carbonated golden-brown drink.

The recipe for flour kvass was shared by Shuba. It was noted that this is a natural drink with a low alcohol content (maximum 1.2%), which is prepared with a few available ingredients and in just 20 minutes.

Kvass can be enjoyed on its own, especially in the summer to combat the heat. Or you can use it as a base for various dishes, such as okroshka.

Ingredients you will need:

Water - 2.5 liters.

Rye flour - 150 g.

Wheat flour - 150 g.

Sugar - 200 g.

Raisins - 50 g.

Orange (zest) - 2 tbsp.

Preparation:

In a 4-5 liter saucepan, add rye and wheat flour, water (500 ml of warm boiled water), and sugar, mix well.

Add the raisins and stir. Cover the pot with several layers of cheesecloth and leave it to ferment for a day.

After a day, lightly dry the orange zest, cut into strips, in the oven for 8-10 minutes. Add the candied fruit to the pot, cover with cheesecloth, and leave for another day.

Strain the finished kvass and store in the refrigerator or cellar for 3-4 days.

Enjoy! Earlier we told you how to make kvass from strawberries.

