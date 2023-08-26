A tasty snack idea: a roll with chicken and avocado

This dish from Shuba combines taste and diet. Thanks to the balance and freshness of the ingredients, it will make a great snack.

Ingredients

Tortilla -1 pc.

Chicken breast -1 pc.

Avocado haas -1/2 pcs.

Tomatoes -1 pc.

Cream cheese - 25 g

Spinach - 30 g

Ground black pepper - to taste

Salt - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Cut the chicken fillet into pieces, season with salt and pepper to taste. Fry on a grill or frying pan with a little oil until golden brown.

2. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, and then mash the avocado flesh with a fork. Spread it evenly on the tortilla. Add the spinach, grated cheese, sliced tomato and chicken pieces.

3. Roll up the roll and fry it on both sides in the pan.

