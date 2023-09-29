Perfect for breakfast: a recipe for casseroles - casseroles with sausages

The word casserole means a large, deep pan and, separately, the food cooked in this dish. This dish from Shuba is very satisfying and incredibly tasty.

Ingredients:

Sausages - 450 g

Yellow onion - 0.5 pcs

Red bell pepper - 1 pc

Chicken eggs - 10 pcs

Cream 15% - 1.4 cups

Mustard - 1.5 tsp

Salt - 1 tsp

Allspice - 0.7 tsp

Hard grated cheese - 2 cups

Loaf - 1.5 pieces

Method of preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

Grease a baking dish with vegetable oil.

Chop the peeled onion.

Chop the red pepper.

Cut the loaf into large squares.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sausages, chopping them into small pieces. Cook for 6-8 minutes.

Add the bell pepper and onion and cook for another 3 minutes.

Transfer to a plate and cool.

In a bowl, beat eggs, cream, mustard, hot sauce (optional), salt, black pepper. Add 1.5 cups of grated cheese, cubes of bread, sausages with peppers and onions. Stir to combine.

Put everything in a baking dish and smooth it out.

Cover the baking dish with foil and put it in the oven for 50 minutes, then remove the foil and put the remaining ½ cup of cheese on top.

Increase the temperature to 200 degrees and bake for another 10-15 minutes.

