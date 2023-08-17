Perfect for an appetizer: a recipe for zucchini circles with cheese

These delicious cheese sandwiches are a great cold appetizer or side dish for meat dishes. The recipe was offered by the Shuba website.

Ingredients:

Zucchini - 4 pcs.

Cheese - 200 g

Garlic, cloves - 4 pcs.

Parsley, bunch - 1 pc.

Mayonnaise 67% - 70 g

Method of preparation:

1. Peel the zucchini and cut into 2 cm thick slices. Salt them immediately.

2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Dredge the slices in flour and fry on both sides. Then place on a plate with a thick paper napkin.

3. Grate the cheese into a deep bowl and add the garlic. Wash and dry the parsley. Chop the herbs and add them to the bowl with the cheese, add the mayonnaise and mix.

4. Arrange the zucchini on a large plate. Top with the filling.

