Perfect for winter holidays: How to prepare strong horseradish with beetroot for winter

This season, many housewives decided to prepare different canned foods for the winter. Why not try to cook spicy horseradish with beets, which will be perfect for veal boujenina or jelly during the winter holidays.

A recipe for spicy horseradish with beets, which will be a great addition to your assortment of canned food for the winter, shared in theLime.

Ingredients:

Grated horseradish (1 cup or about 150 g)

Boilied water (1 cup)

Salt (8 g)

Sugar (15 g)

Vinegar 9% (2 tsp.) or apple cider vinegar 6% (3 tsp.)

Beet juice

Preparation:

Start by thoroughly rinsing the horseradish root under running water and peeling it from the rind. To make chopping easier, you can put the horseradish in the freezer for half an hour to make it tougher and easier to grate. Then grate the horseradish or put it through a meat grinder. Put about 1 cup of chopped horseradish into a clean jar. For the marinade, take a glass of water, add salt and sugar to it, mix thoroughly so that all the crystals dissolve. Next, add vinegar (or apple cider vinegar). Pour the resulting marinade into the jar with grated horseradish and mix thoroughly. To give horseradish a beautiful pink color, you will need beet juice. It can be obtained from raw, boiled or baked beets, which you need to grate and squeeze the juice through gauze. Another option is to use ready-made beet kvass or marinade. Thoroughly mix white horseradish with beet juice, optionally add grated cooked beets. Close the jar tightly with a lid and put it in the refrigerator for about 24 hours, so that the horseradish insisted and acquired the desired flavor saturation.

