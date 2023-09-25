Perfect for coffee: a recipe for croissants with cinnamon

This is a quick and easy recipe from Shuba that is perfect for newbies in the kitchen. Savor the flavors of autumn under a warm blanket.

Ingredients:

Frozen puff pastry - 700 g

Unsalted butter - 100 g

Brown cane sugar - 125 g

Ground cinnamon - 2 tsp.

Orange, peel - 45 g

For the glaze

Powdered sugar - 50 g

Vanilla extract – 1/2 tsp.

Milk 2.8% - 50 ml

Read also: The easiest recipe for crispy apple pies

Method of cooking:

Cut each sheet of dough in half widthwise so that you have four rectangles of the same size. Brush each one with softened butter and sprinkle with a mixture of sugar, cinnamon and orange zest. Roll the rectangles from the shortest side into sausages, then cut into 3 parts. Do the same with other pieces.

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Take a muffin tin and place a roll cut side up in each cavity. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden. Cool down.

Sift powdered sugar into a bowl, add vanilla and milk, mix.

Coat the cooled buns with glaze.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for puff pastry rolls with pesto.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!