Crispy dough, nuts and soft cheese filling: a delicious cheesecake recipe from the chef

Cheesecakes are a very tasty and simple dish that does not require much effort. They are perfect for a festive table and for every day.

Chef Valya Sayenko shared a delicious recipe for a healthy baklava cheesecake with nuts and cheese filling on Instagram. She noted that it is a fiery combination of crispy dough, nuts, and soft filling.

Ingredients (for a 27 cm mold):

Filo dough - 300 g.

Butter - 180 g.

Walnut - 300 g.

Powdered sugar - 30 g.

Honey - 30 g.

Cream cheese - 750 g.

Sugar - 250 g.

Eggs - 4 pcs.

Pistachio peeled - 150 g.

For the filling:

Water - 150 g.

Sugar - 50 g.

Honey - 50 g.

Method of preparation:

The first step is to melt the butter and toast the walnuts. Saienko advised me to prepare everything and then assemble the dessert, as the phyllo dough dries very quickly and you need to work with it quickly.

Then proceed to the filling. Mix cream cheese, eggs, and sugar. Then beat everything with a mixer until a homogeneous mass is formed.

In a blender, beat the roasted walnuts, powdered sugar, and honey. Before doing this, rub the nuts with your hands to remove the skin.

Grease a baking dish with melted butter and place the dough sheets one by one.

"Put it out, brush it with the pit, put it out, brush it, and so on 4-5 times. We overlap them, forming our bottom. Put the chopped walnuts on top and repeat the procedure with dough and butter again," explains Sayenko.

"Put the cheese filling in the middle, cut off the excess dough, and put it in the oven to bake at 160 degrees for 30 minutes.

While baking, make the syrup. To do this, mix water, sugar, and honey, and boil.

When you take the cheesecake out, pour the syrup over the dough (as shown in the video) and bake for another 10-15 minutes until the skin is golden brown.

"How do I check if it's ready? The cake should be quite dense. And it should tremble a little in the middle," the chief said.

After taking the cheesecake out of the oven, carefully cut the edges away from the mold so that they don't stay on the mold when it cools. After cooling, leave it in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Use pistachios for garnishing.

