Crispy dough and juicy filling: quiche lorraine recipe with broccoli

Crispy dough and juicy filling - this is broccoli quiche lorraine. This pie is delicious both cold and hot.

Ingredients:

- Puff pastry - 500 g

- Frozen broccoli - 250 g

- Cream, 10% - 200 ml

- Milk - 100 ml

- Eggs - 2 pcs.

- Hard cheese - 70 g

- Salt - to taste

- Pepper - to taste

- Ground dried garlic - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Defrost the dough. Transfer it to a baking dish and flatten. Make a few punctures.

2. Trim off any excess dough.

3. Boil the broccoli for 4 minutes. Remove and let the water drain.

4. Filling: whisk cream, milk, eggs, salt and spices. Add the grated cheese and mix.

5. Pour the filling into the mold, leaving 1.5 cm to the edge of the sides, and put the broccoli. Add feta to taste.

6. Bake the quiche at 180 °C for 40 minutes.

