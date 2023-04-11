Horseradish with beetroot for jelly and cottage cheese: a simple Easter recipe

Horseradish with beets is on the list of mandatory dishes that should be on the Easter table. This burning spread for the holiday symbolizes Christ's suffering for humanity.

The beet-horseradish sauce is added to jelly and meat dishes. Horseradish with beetroot can be prepared as a one-time snack just for the holiday, or you can close it in jars and enjoy it throughout the year.

Horseradish with beets, recipe

Prepare 300 grams of horseradish, the same amount of beetroot, 3 tablespoons of vinegar (9%), a tablespoon of sugar, and a tablespoon of salt.

How to cook:

Horseradish and raw beets must be washed and cleaned. Then they are soaked for an hour in cold water.

Twist the horseradish on a meat grinder, and grate the beets on a fine grater. Beets should be mixed with vinegar and sugar. And add salt to the horseradish, start while it releases the juice, and drain it. Mix horseradish with beets and put in a jar or a convenient saucepan.

How to preserve horseradish with beets:

Take 4 medium-sized beets, and peel them. Put the beets together with the peeled horseradish (4 roots) in a bowl of cool water. After 20 minutes, twist the beets and horseradish in a meat grinder with the smallest attachment.

Pour 195 ml of water into a saucepan, and add a tablespoon of sugar and a teaspoon of salt. When the liquid boils, pour 4 tablespoons of vinegar. Let it stand for a while. Place grated beets and horseradish in jars, pour the marinade and roll up.

