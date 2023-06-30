Housewives told how to deliciously pickle carrots for the winter in a jar

Pickled carrots in jars for the winter are a delicious appetizer for any dish. This preservation goes well with side dishes and meat.

Experienced housewives have their own secrets on how to pickle carrots for the winter so that everyone can enjoy them. UAportal has prepared a recipe for spicy preservation.

For cooking you will need:

carrots - 1 kg;

sugar - 2 tbsp;

salt - 2 tbsp;

vinegar 9% - 50 ml;

water - 1 liter;

cloves - 2 pcs;

bay leaf - 2 pcs;

black pepper, peas - 2 pcs;

allspice, peas - 2 pcs.

Read also: A great idea for a snack: a recipe for pancakes with cheese, garlic and herbs

Video of the day

Choose small carrots that are washed and peeled and cut off the tips. You can leave the carrots whole or cut them lengthwise into several pieces. After that, sterilize the jars and boil the metal lids for 10 minutes.

Pour boiling water over the carrots in a deep bowl, add salt and leave for 10 minutes. Then pour off the liquid and put the carrots tightly into the jars.

Pour water into a saucepan, add sugar, salt, bay leaf, cloves and peppercorns. Mix and put on the fire, bring to a boil and keep it for 5 minutes. Then add vinegar and let the mixture boil.

Pour the marinade over the carrots, cover and sterilize in a pan covered with a towel for 15-30 minutes.

Put the lids on the jars. Turn over, wrap, and let cool. Then put them in a cool place for storage.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for spring rolls made from young cabbage and chicken.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!