Most scarves, sweaters, and hats can be machine-washed, but when it comes to cashmere products, you should be especially careful. Cashmere is a soft, pleasant-to-the-touch, and very expensive material, and it requires special care.

First, it should be borne in mind that cashmere cannot withstand high or low temperatures. So be sure to check the information on the inside label, which usually contains the manufacturer's care recommendations. Some items, such as cashmere outerwear, may have a lining, and it is recommended to dry clean them.

The frequency of washing cashmere depends on how often you wear the item. Usually, cashmere items should be washed no more than once or twice a season. This is because cashmere is breathable, and excessive washing can lead to pilling, damage, and shrinkage.

If you decide to wash cashmere at home, do not use a washing machine. Cashmere should be washed by hand. First, treat all stains. Apply a few drops of mild detergent to the stains, spreading them thoroughly with your fingers. Fill the basin with cold water, add a little more detergent, and gently lower the cashmere product into the water. Move it back and forth so that the soapy water penetrates the fibers, and leave the item in the water for half an hour.

Rinse the soapy water out of the basin and replace it with clean, cold water. Rinse the item gently to remove any soap residue. Do not squeeze or twist the cashmere, just gently wring out the item to remove excess moisture. Spread out a towel, place the cashmere item on it, and roll it up. This will remove the remaining water.

To avoid stretching cashmere, do not dry it on hangers. It is better to spread the product on a horizontal surface and let it dry naturally. As soon as one side is dry, turn the product over.

If hand washing is not suitable for you, set your washing machine to the gentlest cycle and the minimum spin speed. It is important to turn the product inside out before washing.

