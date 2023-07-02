The mulberry season continues in Ukraine. This berry is rich in phosphorus, magnesium and other nutrients.

Experienced housewives have their own secrets on how to properly freeze mulberries for the winter. This will allow you to prepare compotes, pie fillings, and add berries to cocktails, yogurt, and cottage cheese in winter.

The easiest way to prepare mulberries is to freeze them. Put clean, unripe berries in a thin layer on a flat plate, cutting board, or other container.

Cover the dishes with cling film beforehand. In this form, put the mulberries in the freezer for an hour.

After that, the berries should be collected in a bag, let the air out of it, and tie it tightly. The berries can also be stored in food containers after freezing them.

