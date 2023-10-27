The hostesses answered how often to wash towels: you will be surprised

Experienced housewives know that the frequency of washing face and body towels is not a universal rule, as it depends on various factors. The number of people in the house, the availability of separate towels for face and body, the frequency of water procedures, and the level of humidity in the bathroom determine how often you need to wash towels.

You should not assume that a towel is clean if you have wiped your body with it. Even imperceptible traces of dirt mean that the towel has lost its freshness.

To maintain hygiene, remember the following terms for washing towels:

Face towels: it is recommended to wash once every 2 days. Towels for feet, hands, and general use: they should be washed once every 3 days. Towels for intimate parts of the body: it is better to wash daily.

Remember to store towels for your face and other parts of your body separately to avoid transferring dirt and bacteria.

