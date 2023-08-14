Housewives explain why pancakes may not rise: kitchen secrets

Pancakes are a popular dish prepared by many Ukrainian families. However, sometimes the pancakes do not turn out fluffy, but become stiff and hard.

Experienced housewives have their own secrets on how to cook this dish properly. The problem with pancake fluffiness can be caused by several factors.

In particular, it is important to pay attention to the temperature. All ingredients for the dough should be at the same temperature.

Before mixing the dough, keep the ingredients at room temperature. Cold eggs and yoghurt can affect the airiness of the pancakes, making them whipped.

It is also important to leave the dough for 20-30 minutes after kneading. If you start frying the pancakes right away, they may turn out tough.

Don't forget to add yeast, baking soda or baking powder. These ingredients will allow the dough to rise well.

