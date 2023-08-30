Housewives explained where and how to store carrots to keep them fresh

Carrots are a popular vegetable that can be used in many different recipes. However, if they are stored incorrectly, they become soft, lose colour and start to rot.

Experienced housewives have their secrets on how to store carrots properly. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Carrots should never be left in a plastic bag. The vegetable must be placed in an airtight container.

Experts advise buying a zip-top bag. Take the carrots out of the regular bag and put them in a new one.

Take an old plain paper towel and put it in the bag with the carrots. This will keep the vegetables in the best possible condition.

For best results, carrots should be stored in the coolest part of the refrigerator and should not be washed or peeled before use.

