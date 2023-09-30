Housewives named three non-obvious ways to use chestnuts in everyday life

With the onset of autumn, the city streets are filled with fallen leaves and chestnuts. This is a versatile product that can be used in various fields.

Where can chestnuts be used?

Cooking

Chestnuts can be included in a variety of dishes. They are used to make delicious chestnut soups, mashed potatoes, and add flavor to baking and cooking various side dishes.

Treatment

Chestnuts have numerous beneficial properties and are used in traditional medicine. They can help with vein and joint problems.

Decor

Chestnuts are great for creating autumnal compositions and decorative elements.

