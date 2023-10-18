Sugar has many useful properties that we usually do not realize. We usually use it to sweeten foods, but this product can also remove stains and treat skin lesions. In addition, sugar is an excellent preservative for preserving the freshness of both food and flowers.

TSN writes about this.

So, let's take a look at these beneficial properties of sugar that you may not have even realized.

Sugar as a stain remover

Before washing, you can use sugar as a stain remover. Make a paste of sugar and water, apply it to the stain and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Sugar will help dissolve the stain, making it easier to remove during washing.

Sugar as a preservative for food and flowers

Adding sugar to water for flowers can help preserve their freshness. To keep a bouquet fresh, add 3 tbsp of sugar and 2 tbsp of vinegar to the water in which the flowers are standing. This will help keep the flowers fresh.

Sugar to keep baked goods fresh

If you love baking, but often face the problem of staling, sugar can help you. Put cookies or buns in a container, add a few pieces of sugar, and close the container. This way, the baked goods will stay fresh and soft for several days.

Sugar as a face scrub

Sugar can be used as a natural exfoliator for your face. To make a scrub, mix 1 tbsp of sugar with your face wash or oil. Apply this mixture to your face and massage it in gentle circular motions. This scrub effectively removes dead skin cells and unclogs pores, leaving your skin smooth and glowing.

Sugar for hand cleaning

A mixture of sugar and oil is used to remove stubborn paint or motor oil stains from hands. This mixture also works great as a hand scrub, leaving your hands clean and smooth.

Read also: 5 tips for nourishing your scalp in the fall if your hair starts to fall out

Sugar as a peeling for lips and body

To scrub your lips, use sugar by soaking your finger in water, dipping it in crystal sugar and applying it to your lips. Sugar scrub can also be used for the body. Mix 3 tablespoons of sugar with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and massage into your body. It removes dead skin cells and makes the skin soft and smooth. To scrub your feet, mix sugar with peppermint oil to help remove dead skin cells and increase the healing of microcracks on your feet.

To recap, we already wrote how to create volume in your hair.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!