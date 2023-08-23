Housewives named two cheap products that will permanently remove plaque from the toilet

Limescale in the toilet can build up over several days, while bleach can only change the colour. To remove it, the cleaning expert suggested using household products.

In particular, vinegar and baking soda will be needed to remove it in a matter of minutes. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Limescale can be of different colours depending on the different compounds contained in the water: from off-white to grey. To get rid of limescale properly, use white vinegar to create a natural cleaning solution.

Pour half a cup of baking soda into the toilet bowl and around the limescale and leave it for 15 minutes. Then apply white vinegar on top of the baking soda.

This causes a fizzing reaction that activates the acid and can break down the most stubborn limescale build-up. After about 10 minutes, scrub the toilet bowl thoroughly with a scouring pad.

If any traces remain, you can also try lemon juice after flushing, as the acidic solution can help remove the most stubborn stains and also deodorise the toilet bowl.

