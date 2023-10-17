Even with the availability of technologies that simplify our lives, there are still things that cannot be washed in a washing machine. They require special manual care or dry cleaning.

Swimwear.

It is better to rinse these items in water and avoid washing them in the drum of a washing machine to avoid deformation. Otherwise, the swimsuit will lose its appearance.

Ties.

This type of accessory is often made of delicate materials that are not recommended for washing.

Hats with a visor

Even if the visor seems sturdy, it can be easily damaged during the drum rotation or spin cycle. Therefore, it is better to wash hats by hand without spinning and just let them dry.

Wool, corduroy or cashmere

Clothes made of these materials cannot be washed even delicately in a washing machine.

If you need to wash such items, it's best to do it by hand or dry clean them to avoid accidental damage. Genuine leather clothing also requires special care, and machine washing is not recommended to avoid damage and creases.

