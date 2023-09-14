Housewives named 5 effective means of combating lice in the bathroom

Woodlice are insects that often choose the bathroom as their home, especially if there is mold. Let's take a look at five effective folk methods to get rid of woodlice in the bathroom if you don't want to use chemicals.

To quickly get rid of woodlice in the bathroom, you should regularly clean the room, ventilate it, and treat the pipes and ventilation. But, if woodlice have already appeared, you can try the following folk methods:

Boric acid - dilute 1 teaspoon of boric acid in 0.5 liters of water and treat the places where these insects usually gather, as well as the spaces between the tiles. A mixture of red pepper, tobacco and salt - mix them in equal proportions and spray them on the floor of a damp room. Potatoes - cut potatoes into halves, make small holes in each of them, and leave these "traps" in places where you often see woodlice. Dry kvass - dissolve 100 g of dry kvass in 0.5 liters of water and treat the floor and walls. Alum - these minerals, often called "alum" by the people, can be taken 100 g per 1 liter of water and use the resulting solution to clean all infected surfaces.

With these natural methods, you can get rid of woodlice in your bathroom and keep it clean without chemicals.

