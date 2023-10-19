Housewives gave 10 tips on how to wash a feather pillow at home

Feather pillows are used daily and therefore accumulate dirt, sweat, and dust. Without careful maintenance, mites can appear in them, and their appearance becomes less attractive.

But there is an easy way to solve this problem. To make your pillow clean and fresh, you can clean it yourself without going to the dry cleaners. Feather pillows can be washed both by hand and in a washing machine. The procedure is simple, but it is important to follow a few rules to avoid harming your pillow.

How to wash a feather pillow in the washing machine:

This method is suitable for both small and large pillows. It is important to follow some steps:

If your pillow is small, throw a tennis ball or a special ball for washing down products into the washer with it. This will help to avoid compacting the filling and keep it loose. If the filling of the pillow is very dense and does not allow water to pass through, it is recommended to soak the pillow before washing. Make sure that the washing temperature does not exceed 40 degrees. Choose a detergent that removes dirt from feathers well. After washing, be sure to dry the filling well by removing it from the filling.

If your pillow is large:

If you have to wash a large pillow, divide the procedure into several steps:

Unfold the cover and remove the filling, dividing it into several pieces and placing them in special covers. You can sew these covers yourself. Select the delicate cycle at a temperature of 30-40 degrees. Again, choose a detergent gel as it is better removed after washing. Avoid detergents with a strong scent. After washing, be sure to rinse the litter again.

After that, the litter should be dried well by exposing it to the sun or in a warm, windless place. This will help ensure that the feather pillows dry quickly.

If you intend to wash your pillow in winter, please note that it will take a little longer to dry. It is still better to wash them in the summer when they dry faster. There is also a way to freshen up pillows without washing them by using a steam iron or a steam cleaner with a steam function. Hang the pillow and run hot steam over its surface, this will help remove dust and dust mites, and make your pillows fresh without using a washing machine.

