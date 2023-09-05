The housewives gave 5 tips on how to choose quality bedding

Bed linen is an item that comes into frequent contact with our bodies, and thus it is important that it is made of high quality materials.

In modern stores, you can easily find many different options for bedding, but how to choose the right one?

Size

Choosing the right size is the first step to comfort. The wrong size of a sheet or duvet cover can cause inconvenience.

Material

Cotton is a popular and reasonable choice because it is strong, durable, and not too expensive. Cotton materials may differ in fiber weaving technology, such as sateen, calico or cambric.

Silk and linen are also good options, but they are expensive and require special care.

Color

It is better to choose colors that harmoniously fit into the bedroom design. Neutral shades that do not attract too much attention will be a great choice.

Seams

Carefully inspect the product before buying. High-quality underwear should be stitched with a special double seam, and the edges should be well-groomed, without visible threads.

Quality.

Bed linen should allow the skin to "breathe" and absorb sweat. Naturally, such things need frequent washing, so you should choose dense materials.

