'Good fire show': soldiers of the 92nd Brigade eliminate enemy's ammunition depot in Svatove direction (video)

In the Svatove direction, Ukrainian defenders eliminated an enemy ammunition depot. The liquidation was captured on video.

According to the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, the enemy's depot was destroyed by soldiers of the 92nd separate mechanised brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko.

"Good morning, Luhansk region! The morning is good thanks to the soldiers of the 92nd Brigade. Svatove direction. Minus the enemy's ammunition depot. Good fire show," he commented on the footage.

Video of the day

The soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade commented on the video of the destruction of the enemy's ammunition depot on their Facebook page, saying: "Columbia Pictures has no idea what a fire show really looks like...".

The 8th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion demonstrated a sniper hit on a Russian trench. The artillery worked together with aerial reconnaissance and captured everything on camera.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) Special Forces destroyed a Russian heavy flamethrower system Solntsepyok. The fighters of the Special Operations Centre "A" used an FPV drone to do this.

