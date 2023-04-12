'Bachelorette' Ksenia Mishina said how much money she needs a month 'for a normal life'

Ukrainian actress and participant in the show "The Bachelorette" Ksenia Mishina, who is raising her 11-year-old son Platon, told how much she spends on living expenses every month. It turned out that the expenses of the actress are from 70 to 80 thousand hryvnias.

During an interview with the host of the Slava+ YouTube channel, the 33-year-old celebrity said that she pays part of this money for rent (although she has her own apartment), and spends part of it on car fuel, utility bills, groceries, etc. Moreover, the apartment rent costs her 20-25 thousand hryvnias per month.

Read also: Naked Photos of Ksenia Mishina Got into the Network

"I have very good landlords and they helped me at the beginning of the war, I didn't pay anything. And then... we agreed... If there is one, I pay. If there isn't one, I can tell and they will come to meet me," said Mishina.

Video of the day

As it turned out, Ksenia cannot live in her own apartment at the moment, in order not to pay rent for the apartment, because it needs repairs.

As for how she earns the money to pay so much just for rent, the actress explained that she was involved in many projects before the full-scale Russian invasion, so she had savings left over.

When the presenter asked Mishina how much money she needed per month to "live normally", the author said that it was 80 thousand hryvnias. In addition to housing rent, she spends 20,000 UAH on car fuel, 10,000 UAH on food, and another 10,000 UAH on utilities and other expenses.

"For now, it's enough, for now, I'm paying with the money I earned from the projects. I have some money I earned, which is lying somewhere. But I don't know what will happen next. I've always been at work, and now is such a period, when she is not there," Mishina added.

Ksenia Mishinia is 33 years old, she comes from Sevastopol. In Kyiv, she graduated from the Karpenko-Kary Theater High School. She became popular thanks to her role in the TV series "Serf", where she played Lydia Schaefer. She was a participant in the show "Dancing with the Stars". Mishina was also the main character of the TV show "Bachelorette".

Earlier, we reported about the "Bachelor" participant, who was vacationing in the Maldives after her divorce.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!