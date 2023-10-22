Cold water for washing and smart electricity consumption: how the British save money in winter

European countries have been saving money for a long time, as tariffs and energy carriers have become much more expensive. The current situation in Ukraine also makes citizens think about saving on utility bills.

Residents of Great Britain and Ireland in winter resort to certain ways to stay warm, but at the same time pay less heating and electricity. About this writes the Daily Record.

Most homes in Britain have individual boilers, and people will already pay less if they reduce their usage. Mostly the heating is only turned on for a few hours each day, but the average temperature in the house is only +15 degrees Celsius. This is quite normal for Brits.

Interestingly, a quarter of UK residents refused to use heating devices at all and live without it.

However, they also resort to other ways to keep warm in the fall and winter season.

Layering. Brits wear many layers of clothing to keep them warm.

Wool blankets, which are really warming.

Thermal underwear, a special skinny blanket (hooded blanket).

Buckwheats and hot water bottles to warm the bed before bedtime.

Foot warmers and special heated vests; warm shoes.

A hot bath or shower.

Using warm gloves at home, as well as hats and scarves.

To save money, Britons act as follows:

Turning off lights when they leave the room.

Switching to energy-saving light bulbs.

Turning off unused electrical appliances so they don't consume electricity on standby.

Replacing old thermostats with energy-efficient thermostats.

Do not run laundry when the washer is half empty.

Choosing to wash in cold water.

Not charging different gadgets overnight.

Changing service provider. Brits can compare prices of different providers and switch to the one that offers the best price.

Home insulation. Insulating your home helps reduce heating and cooling losses, which can lead to savings on your utility bills.

The UK government is also encouraging citizens to save energy. In October 2022, the regulator Ofgem raised the price cap on electricity to a record £3,549. This has led to many households looking for ways to save electricity.

Recall that many people tend to wash clothes at low temperatures to save water and electricity. However, experts warn that this can be harmful to health.

