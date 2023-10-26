This cocktail recipe from Shuba is perfect for a Halloween party. It has a nice light flavor and has a hoppy effect.

Ingredients:

Grenadine - 15 ml

Vodka - 30 ml

Circles - 150 ml

Cocktail cherry - 1 pc.

Ice, cubes - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Pour the grenadine into a highball.

2. Add ice and pour vodka.

3. Add circles when it's ready

4. Garnish with a cocktail cherry.

