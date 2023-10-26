Boozy and sweet: recipe for the Dracula's Kiss cocktail for Halloween
This cocktail recipe from Shuba is perfect for a Halloween party. It has a nice light flavor and has a hoppy effect.
Ingredients:
Grenadine - 15 ml
Vodka - 30 ml
Circles - 150 ml
Cocktail cherry - 1 pc.
Ice, cubes - to taste
Method of preparation:
1. Pour the grenadine into a highball.
2. Add ice and pour vodka.
3. Add circles when it's ready
4. Garnish with a cocktail cherry.
